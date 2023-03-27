Should You Invest in American Express Company (AXP) Now?

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AXP is at 1.20.

The public float for AXP is 741.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.83% of that float. The average trading volume for AXP on March 27, 2023 was 3.57M shares.

AXP) stock’s latest price update

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.83 compared to its previous closing price of 162.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AXP’s Market Performance

American Express Company (AXP) has seen a 2.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.77% decline in the past month and a 8.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for AXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.07% for AXP stock, with a simple moving average of 3.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $186 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXP reach a price target of $134. The rating they have provided for AXP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to AXP, setting the target price at $159 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

AXP Trading at -5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.59. In addition, American Express Company saw 8.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Grosfield Howard, who sale 5,456 shares at the price of $174.52 back on Mar 08. After this action, Grosfield Howard now owns 7,045 shares of American Express Company, valued at $952,187 using the latest closing price.

Herena Monique, the Chief Colleague Experience Off of American Express Company, sale 15,217 shares at $173.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Herena Monique is holding 13,712 shares at $2,635,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Equity return is now at value 31.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Express Company (AXP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.