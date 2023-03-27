Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB)’s stock price has decreased by -2.00 compared to its previous closing price of 45.48. However, the company has experienced a -0.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/24/22 that Schlumberger Rebrands as SLB, Dropping Family Name

Is It Worth Investing in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Right Now?

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SLB is at 1.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SLB is $64.94, which is $19.77 above the current market price. The public float for SLB is 1.42B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.32% of that float. The average trading volume for SLB on March 27, 2023 was 9.42M shares.

SLB’s Market Performance

SLB’s stock has seen a -0.25% decrease for the week, with a -16.41% drop in the past month and a -16.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for Schlumberger Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.23% for SLB stock, with a simple moving average of -2.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLB stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for SLB by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for SLB in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $68 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLB reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for SLB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

SLB Trading at -16.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -17.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLB fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.31. In addition, Schlumberger Limited saw -16.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLB starting from Biguet Stephane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $44.77 back on Mar 20. After this action, Biguet Stephane now owns 219,765 shares of Schlumberger Limited, valued at $279,812 using the latest closing price.

Rennick Gavin, the President New Energy of Schlumberger Limited, sale 20,000 shares at $54.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Rennick Gavin is holding 64,393 shares at $1,082,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+19.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schlumberger Limited stands at +12.21. The total capital return value is set at 14.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.88. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Schlumberger Limited (SLB), the company’s capital structure generated 73.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.22. Total debt to assets is 29.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.