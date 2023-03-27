Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Stock Experiences -9.11% Monthly Change

In the past week, ROST stock has gone down by -0.72%, with a monthly decline of -9.11% and a quarterly plunge of -11.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Ross Stores Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.00% for ROST stock, with a simple moving average of 4.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is above average at 23.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is $124.58, which is $22.86 above the current market price. The public float for ROST is 338.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ROST on March 27, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

ROST) stock’s latest price update

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST)’s stock price has decreased by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 101.63. However, the company has experienced a -0.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that Off-Price Retailers TJX and Ross Are Getting Their Mojo Back

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROST stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ROST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROST in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $115 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROST reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for ROST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ROST, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

ROST Trading at -10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.16. In addition, Ross Stores Inc. saw -12.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from Hartshorn Michael J., who sale 20,529 shares at the price of $112.37 back on Mar 06. After this action, Hartshorn Michael J. now owns 127,659 shares of Ross Stores Inc., valued at $2,306,811 using the latest closing price.

BUSH MICHAEL J, the Director of Ross Stores Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $81.46 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BUSH MICHAEL J is holding 34,496 shares at $81,456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.65 for the present operating margin

+25.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ross Stores Inc. stands at +8.09. The total capital return value is set at 20.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 36.00, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), the company’s capital structure generated 133.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.09. Total debt to assets is 42.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 141.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.