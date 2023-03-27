Real-Time Update: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has seen a 6.94% increase in the past week, with a -28.25% drop in the past month, and a -15.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.22% for AMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.51% for AMC stock, with a simple moving average of -38.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.94.

The public float for AMC is 516.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.63% of that float. On March 27, 2023, the average trading volume of AMC was 35.07M shares.

AMC) stock’s latest price update

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 4.47. but the company has seen a 6.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.60 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMC reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for AMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMC, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

AMC Trading at -18.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -27.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC rose by +6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.40. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 9.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 48,000,579 shares at the price of $1.51 back on Mar 15. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 179,231,928 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $72,480,874 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., purchase 380,900 shares at $6.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 0 shares at $2,468,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Equity return is now at value 40.10, with -10.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.