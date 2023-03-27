Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) has gone up by 1.73% for the week, with a -15.01% drop in the past month and a -11.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.98% for PB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.26% for PB stock, with a simple moving average of -12.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) Right Now?

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) by analysts is $77.43, which is $14.46 above the current market price. The public float for PB is 87.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On March 27, 2023, the average trading volume of PB was 656.39K shares.

PB) stock’s latest price update

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB)’s stock price has increased by 4.50 compared to its previous closing price of 60.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 03/13/23 that Analyst Says to Buy Prosperity Bancshares

Analysts’ Opinion of PB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PB stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for PB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PB in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $76 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PB reach a price target of $79. The rating they have provided for PB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PB, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on February 21st of the current year.

PB Trading at -12.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -15.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PB rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.62. In addition, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. saw -13.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PB starting from TIMANUS H E JR, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $61.50 back on Mar 14. After this action, TIMANUS H E JR now owns 203,891 shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc., valued at $61,500 using the latest closing price.

TIMANUS H E JR, the Chairman of Prosperity Bancshares Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $62.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that TIMANUS H E JR is holding 202,891 shares at $62,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. stands at +42.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.72. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.