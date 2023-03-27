Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF)’s stock price has decreased by -4.44 compared to its previous closing price of 8.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -21.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) Right Now?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for WOOF is 79.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WOOF on March 27, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

WOOF’s Market Performance

The stock of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has seen a -21.10% decrease in the past week, with a -29.19% drop in the past month, and a -16.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.44% for WOOF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.00% for WOOF stock, with a simple moving average of -36.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOOF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOOF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WOOF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WOOF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOOF reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for WOOF stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to WOOF, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

WOOF Trading at -27.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares sank -27.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOOF fell by -21.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.78. In addition, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. saw -18.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOOF starting from Tichy Justin, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $9.85 back on Oct 20. After this action, Tichy Justin now owns 341,254 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., valued at $64,025 using the latest closing price.

Tichy Justin, the Chief Pet Care Center Officer of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $15.74 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Tichy Justin is holding 78,142 shares at $102,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOOF

Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.