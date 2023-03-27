PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR)’s stock price has increased by 0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 69.81. However, the company has seen a 1.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Paccar Earnings Beat Estimates. What It Means for Our Stock Pick.

Is It Worth Investing in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is above average at 13.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The public float for PCAR is 515.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PCAR on March 27, 2023 was 3.28M shares.

PCAR’s Market Performance

PCAR’s stock has seen a 1.76% increase for the week, with a -4.82% drop in the past month and a 3.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for PACCAR Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.68% for PCAR stock, with a simple moving average of 11.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $105 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCAR reach a price target of $89. The rating they have provided for PCAR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to PCAR, setting the target price at $136 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PCAR Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.45. In addition, PACCAR Inc saw 5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from PIGOTT MARK C, who sale 70,937 shares at the price of $108.96 back on Jan 30. After this action, PIGOTT MARK C now owns 3,192,798 shares of PACCAR Inc, valued at $7,729,019 using the latest closing price.

DOZIER C MICHAEL, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of PACCAR Inc, sale 31,538 shares at $110.52 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that DOZIER C MICHAEL is holding 12,062 shares at $3,485,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.