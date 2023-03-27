On Holding AG (ONON) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of On Holding AG (ONON) has seen a 46.51% increase in the past week, with a 49.62% gain in the past month, and a 87.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for ONON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 40.04% for ONON stock, with a simple moving average of 61.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Right Now?

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 167.69x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ONON is $29.29, which is $0.35 above the current market price. The public float for ONON is 141.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.75% of that float. The average trading volume for ONON on March 27, 2023 was 3.18M shares.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)’s stock price has increased by 3.33 compared to its previous closing price of 30.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 46.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $25 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONON reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for ONON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

ONON Trading at 42.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.05%, as shares surge +53.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +46.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.16. In addition, On Holding AG saw 84.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.47 for the present operating margin

+55.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at -23.49. The total capital return value is set at -21.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.34.

Based on On Holding AG (ONON), the company’s capital structure generated 21.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.57. Total debt to assets is 14.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, On Holding AG (ONON) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.