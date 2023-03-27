Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has seen a -4.91% decrease in the past week, with a -15.46% drop in the past month, and a -16.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for NTNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.00% for NTNX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NTNX is 1.38.

The average price recommended by analysts for Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) is $33.20, which is $8.48 above the current market price. The public float for NTNX is 225.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% of that float. On March 27, 2023, NTNX’s average trading volume was 1.55M shares.

NTNX) stock’s latest price update

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.27 compared to its previous closing price of 25.05. however, the company has experienced a -4.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/14/22 that Nutanix Explores Sale After Receiving Takeover Interest

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTNX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for NTNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

NTNX Trading at -11.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.13. In addition, Nutanix Inc. saw -6.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from Wall Tyler, who sale 90,000 shares at the price of $26.19 back on Jan 03. After this action, Wall Tyler now owns 48,256 shares of Nutanix Inc., valued at $2,357,073 using the latest closing price.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV, the President and CEO of Nutanix Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $28.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that RAMASWAMI RAJIV is holding 310,348 shares at $141,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.19 for the present operating margin

+79.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc. stands at -50.45. The total capital return value is set at -107.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -265.67. Equity return is now at value 105.30, with -34.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.