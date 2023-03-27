Nogin Inc. (NOGN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN)’s stock price has increased by 27.15 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 50.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NOGN is $0.50, The public float for NOGN is 16.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.01% of that float. The average trading volume for NOGN on March 27, 2023 was 368.51K shares.

NOGN’s Market Performance

NOGN’s stock has seen a 50.64% increase for the week, with a -20.90% drop in the past month and a -33.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.91% for Nogin Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.10% for NOGN stock, with a simple moving average of -85.71% for the last 200 days.

NOGN Trading at -18.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.67%, as shares sank -23.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOGN rose by +50.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4308. In addition, Nogin Inc. saw -34.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOGN starting from Nugent Jan-Christopher, who purchase 2,300 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Dec 15. After this action, Nugent Jan-Christopher now owns 11,161,698 shares of Nogin Inc., valued at $1,947 using the latest closing price.

HUBERMAN JONATHAN, the Co-CEO & President of Nogin Inc., purchase 8,800 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that HUBERMAN JONATHAN is holding 172,632 shares at $8,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOGN

Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nogin Inc. (NOGN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.