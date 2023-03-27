NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) is $20.18, which is $3.31 above the current market price. The public float for NEO is 122.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEO on March 27, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

NEO) stock’s latest price update

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)’s stock price has decreased by -7.10 compared to its previous closing price of 18.16. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that NeoGenomics Stock Is Downgraded. A ‘Turnaround Appears Daunting.’

NEO’s Market Performance

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has experienced a -7.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.44% rise in the past month, and a 74.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for NEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.03% for NEO stock, with a simple moving average of 57.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for NEO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $20 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for NEO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

NEO Trading at 16.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO fell by -7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.82. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw 82.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.55 for the present operating margin

+33.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoGenomics Inc. stands at -28.30. The total capital return value is set at -9.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.70. Equity return is now at value -14.00, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO), the company’s capital structure generated 61.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.97. Total debt to assets is 35.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.