Navigating the Volatility of Highwoods Properties Inc.’s (HIW) Stock

In the past week, HIW stock has gone up by 0.14%, with a monthly decline of -24.02% and a quarterly plunge of -25.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.12% for Highwoods Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.12% for HIW stock, with a simple moving average of -30.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Right Now?

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is $28.10, which is $7.82 above the current market price. The public float for HIW is 103.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIW on March 27, 2023 was 973.28K shares.

HIW) stock’s latest price update

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW)’s stock price has increased by 4.84 compared to its previous closing price of 19.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

In the past week, HIW stock has gone up by 0.14%, with a monthly decline of -24.02% and a quarterly plunge of -25.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.12% for Highwoods Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.12% for HIW stock, with a simple moving average of -30.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIW reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for HIW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to HIW, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

HIW Trading at -24.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -23.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.88. In addition, Highwoods Properties Inc. saw -25.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Klinck Theodore J, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $19.81 back on Mar 23. After this action, Klinck Theodore J now owns 337,177 shares of Highwoods Properties Inc., valued at $99,065 using the latest closing price.

Maiorana Brendan C, the EVP, CFO of Highwoods Properties Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $27.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Maiorana Brendan C is holding 39,254 shares at $40,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.14 for the present operating margin

+34.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Highwoods Properties Inc. stands at +18.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.95. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW), the company’s capital structure generated 130.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.54. Total debt to assets is 53.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.