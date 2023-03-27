Navigating the Volatility of Eldorado Gold Corporation’s (EGO) Stock

In the past week, EGO stock has gone down by -3.09%, with a monthly gain of 9.33% and a quarterly surge of 18.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for Eldorado Gold Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.94% for EGO stock, with a simple moving average of 32.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is $10.52, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for EGO is 159.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGO on March 27, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

EGO) stock’s latest price update

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 9.83. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGO

In the past week, EGO stock has gone down by -3.09%, with a monthly gain of 9.33% and a quarterly surge of 18.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for Eldorado Gold Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.94% for EGO stock, with a simple moving average of 32.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EGO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EGO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8.90 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to EGO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

EGO Trading at 4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGO fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.58. In addition, Eldorado Gold Corporation saw 16.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+13.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eldorado Gold Corporation stands at -5.64. The total capital return value is set at 1.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.26. Equity return is now at value -11.00, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), the company’s capital structure generated 15.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.76. Total debt to assets is 11.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.