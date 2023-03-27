Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is above average at 23.46x. The 36-month beta value for NDAQ is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NDAQ is $64.29, which is $11.17 above than the current price. The public float for NDAQ is 340.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume of NDAQ on March 27, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

NDAQ) stock’s latest price update

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ)’s stock price has increased by 1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 52.49. However, the company has seen a 0.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that Nasdaq Stock Tumbles on Decline in Index Revenue

NDAQ’s Market Performance

NDAQ’s stock has risen by 0.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.22% and a quarterly drop of -13.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Nasdaq Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.19% for NDAQ stock, with a simple moving average of -10.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $60 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to NDAQ, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

NDAQ Trading at -8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.06. In addition, Nasdaq Inc. saw -13.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from Smith Bryan Everard, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $52.51 back on Mar 14. After this action, Smith Bryan Everard now owns 48,083 shares of Nasdaq Inc., valued at $262,550 using the latest closing price.

Smith Bryan Everard, the Executive Vice President of Nasdaq Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $56.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Smith Bryan Everard is holding 53,083 shares at $168,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.94 for the present operating margin

+53.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nasdaq Inc. stands at +18.07. The total capital return value is set at 13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.81. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.98. Total debt to assets is 28.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.