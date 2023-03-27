Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT)’s stock price has increased by 2.22 compared to its previous closing price of 0.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that The Wrong Meta Stock Surged After Facebook’s Name Change. Just Don’t Call It a Mistake.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MMAT is also noteworthy at 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MMAT is $2.00, which is $1.91 above than the current price. The public float for MMAT is 267.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.95% of that float. The average trading volume of MMAT on March 27, 2023 was 7.06M shares.

MMAT’s Market Performance

MMAT’s stock has seen a -4.86% decrease for the week, with a -30.38% drop in the past month and a -62.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.83% for Meta Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.43% for MMAT stock, with a simple moving average of -54.88% for the last 200 days.

MMAT Trading at -38.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares sank -25.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5515. In addition, Meta Materials Inc. saw -60.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from Welch Thomas Gordon, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Dec 07. After this action, Welch Thomas Gordon now owns 1,425,000 shares of Meta Materials Inc., valued at $167,250 using the latest closing price.

Palikaras Georgios, the CEO and President of Meta Materials Inc., purchase 42,000 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Palikaras Georgios is holding 1,158,907 shares at $40,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-932.22 for the present operating margin

-12.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Materials Inc. stands at -2228.95. The total capital return value is set at -20.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.11.

Based on Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.30. Total debt to assets is 1.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.