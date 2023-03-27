Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s (MPW) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has seen a -2.59% decrease in the past week, with a -32.41% drop in the past month, and a -29.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.03% for MPW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.64% for MPW stock, with a simple moving average of -42.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is above average at 5.01x. The 36-month beta value for MPW is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MPW is $13.54, which is $6.14 above than the current price. The public float for MPW is 592.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.57% of that float. The average trading volume of MPW on March 27, 2023 was 16.35M shares.

MPW) stock’s latest price update

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW)’s stock price has increased by 3.58 compared to its previous closing price of 7.27. However, the company has seen a -2.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/31/22 that Hospital Deal Gone Bust Puts Real-Estate Firm in Spotlight

Analysts’ Opinion of MPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MPW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MPW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPW reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for MPW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to MPW, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

MPW Trading at -33.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -28.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPW fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.99. In addition, Medical Properties Trust Inc. saw -32.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPW starting from HAMNER R STEVEN, who sale 285,000 shares at the price of $21.04 back on Apr 07. After this action, HAMNER R STEVEN now owns 1,961,214 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc., valued at $5,996,400 using the latest closing price.

Aldag Edward K JR, the Chairman, President & CEO of Medical Properties Trust Inc., sale 615,000 shares at $21.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Aldag Edward K JR is holding 3,497,206 shares at $13,117,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.05 for the present operating margin

+75.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stands at +58.40. The total capital return value is set at 5.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), the company’s capital structure generated 120.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.69. Total debt to assets is 52.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.