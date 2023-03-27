Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Marriott International Inc. (MAR) by analysts is $182.00, which is $24.91 above the current market price. The public float for MAR is 256.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On March 27, 2023, the average trading volume of MAR was 1.84M shares.

MAR) stock’s latest price update

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.14 compared to its previous closing price of 159.98. However, the company has experienced a -1.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/23 that Marriott Earnings Top Views as Travel Demand Holds Strong

MAR’s Market Performance

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has seen a -1.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.94% decline in the past month and a 5.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for MAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.04% for MAR stock, with a simple moving average of -0.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $180 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAR reach a price target of $166. The rating they have provided for MAR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MAR, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

MAR Trading at -7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.93. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 5.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Menon Rajeev, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $176.17 back on Mar 07. After this action, Menon Rajeev now owns 12,000 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $1,057,020 using the latest closing price.

Brown William P, the Group Pres., US and Canada of Marriott International Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $170.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Brown William P is holding 17,738 shares at $425,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 182.30, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,972.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.17. Total debt to assets is 45.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,833.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.