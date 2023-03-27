Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA)’s stock price has decreased by -7.68 compared to its previous closing price of 8.46. but the company has seen a -4.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MARA is at 4.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MARA is 108.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 41.97% of that float. The average trading volume for MARA on March 27, 2023 was 35.40M shares.

MARA’s Market Performance

MARA stock saw an increase of -4.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.28% and a quarterly increase of 113.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.06% for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.26% for MARA stock, with a simple moving average of -12.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MARA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

MARA Trading at 8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.49%, as shares surge +17.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA fell by -4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.01. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. saw 128.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.27 back on Dec 28. After this action, MELLINGER DOUGLAS K now owns 28,771 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., valued at $32,700 using the latest closing price.

MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, the Director of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that MELLINGER DOUGLAS K is holding 18,771 shares at $38,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Equity return is now at value -112.40, with -48.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.