Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for LYFT is also noteworthy at 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 32 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LYFT is $14.25, which is $5.98 above than the current price. The public float for LYFT is 317.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.43% of that float. The average trading volume of LYFT on March 27, 2023 was 20.01M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

LYFT) stock’s latest price update

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT)’s stock price has increased by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 9.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/13/23 that Court Ruling Hands Victory to Uber, Lyft

LYFT’s Market Performance

LYFT’s stock has fallen by -1.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.62% and a quarterly drop of -5.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.55% for Lyft Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.35% for LYFT stock, with a simple moving average of -26.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYFT

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to LYFT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

LYFT Trading at -20.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYFT fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.63. In addition, Lyft Inc. saw -10.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYFT starting from Wilderotter Mary Agnes, who sale 1,826 shares at the price of $10.16 back on Feb 27. After this action, Wilderotter Mary Agnes now owns 35,078 shares of Lyft Inc., valued at $18,544 using the latest closing price.

Wilderotter Mary Agnes, the Director of Lyft Inc., sale 1,826 shares at $16.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Wilderotter Mary Agnes is holding 36,904 shares at $30,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.63 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyft Inc. stands at -38.69. The total capital return value is set at -76.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.81. Equity return is now at value -193.30, with -33.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lyft Inc. (LYFT), the company’s capital structure generated 282.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.83. Total debt to assets is 24.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.