Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LPTX is 0.85.

The public float for LPTX is 82.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.52% of that float. On March 27, 2023, LPTX’s average trading volume was 784.71K shares.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LPTX’s Market Performance

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has experienced a -12.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -47.89% drop in the past month, and a -29.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.45% for LPTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.09% for LPTX stock, with a simple moving average of -62.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $6 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPTX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LPTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to LPTX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

LPTX Trading at -42.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.27%, as shares sank -43.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTX fell by -12.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4559. In addition, Leap Therapeutics Inc. saw -29.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.