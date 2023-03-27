Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Stock Sees a5.98 Increase

In the past week, KRC stock has gone up by 2.02%, with a monthly decline of -21.32% and a quarterly plunge of -25.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.78% for Kilroy Realty Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.28% for KRC stock, with a simple moving average of -33.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) Right Now?

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92.

The public float for KRC is 115.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRC on March 27, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

KRC) stock’s latest price update

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC)’s stock price has increased by 5.98 compared to its previous closing price of 27.61. but the company has seen a 2.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $41 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRC reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for KRC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to KRC, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

KRC Trading at -20.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -19.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.62. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corporation saw -24.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRC starting from Osmond John, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $60.08 back on May 12. After this action, Osmond John now owns 11,749 shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation, valued at $60,080 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.