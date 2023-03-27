Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (KVSC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ: KVSC)’s stock price has increased by 0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 10.13. However, the company has experienced a 0.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ: KVSC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ: KVSC) is above average at 32.16x,

The public float for KVSC is 61.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KVSC on March 27, 2023 was 147.76K shares.

KVSC’s Market Performance

KVSC’s stock has seen a 0.35% increase for the week, with a 0.84% rise in the past month and a 2.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.16% for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.46% for KVSC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.62% for the last 200 days.

KVSC Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.15%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVSC rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.11. In addition, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III saw 2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KVSC

Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (KVSC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.