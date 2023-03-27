KeyCorp (KEY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is 6.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KEY is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for KeyCorp (KEY) is $19.17, which is $8.49 above the current market price. The public float for KEY is 921.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. On March 27, 2023, KEY’s average trading volume was 19.09M shares.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY)’s stock price has increased by 5.24 compared to its previous closing price of 11.27. However, the company has seen a 2.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KEY’s Market Performance

KEY’s stock has risen by 2.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.58% and a quarterly drop of -30.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.92% for KeyCorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.20% for KEY stock, with a simple moving average of -32.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEY reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for KEY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to KEY, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

KEY Trading at -31.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares sank -35.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.73. In addition, KeyCorp saw -31.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from GILLIS RUTH ANN M, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $12.95 back on Mar 14. After this action, GILLIS RUTH ANN M now owns 42,961 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $25,900 using the latest closing price.

Brady Amy G., the Chief Information Officer of KeyCorp, sale 45,000 shares at $15.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Brady Amy G. is holding 119,121 shares at $701,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on KeyCorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of KeyCorp (KEY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.