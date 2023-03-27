Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, JCI stock has gone up by 1.62%, with a monthly decline of -7.75% and a quarterly plunge of -9.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Johnson Controls International plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.71% for JCI stock, with a simple moving average of -0.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Right Now?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JCI is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JCI is $72.85, which is $13.88 above the current price. The public float for JCI is 685.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JCI on March 27, 2023 was 3.45M shares.

JCI) stock’s latest price update

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 58.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/21 that Companies Plan to Pour Even More Cash Into Buybacks, Dividends in 2022

Analysts’ Opinion of JCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for JCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JCI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $72 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JCI reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for JCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to JCI, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

JCI Trading at -9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.54. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw -9.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from MCCONEGHY DANIEL C, who sale 3,068 shares at the price of $64.43 back on Feb 10. After this action, MCCONEGHY DANIEL C now owns 5,054 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $197,671 using the latest closing price.

ELLIS MICHAEL J, the EVP Chief Digital & Customer O of Johnson Controls International plc, sale 28,825 shares at $65.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that ELLIS MICHAEL J is holding 8,101 shares at $1,877,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson Controls International plc stands at +6.06. The total capital return value is set at 8.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), the company’s capital structure generated 62.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.60. Total debt to assets is 23.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.