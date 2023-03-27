Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG)’s stock price has increased by 4.89 compared to its previous closing price of 244.47. However, the company has experienced a 7.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Surging. Earnings Topped Expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Right Now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ISRG is $276.21, which is $21.95 above the current price. The public float for ISRG is 348.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ISRG on March 27, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

ISRG’s Market Performance

The stock of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has seen a 7.83% increase in the past week, with a 9.16% rise in the past month, and a -3.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for ISRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.55% for ISRG stock, with a simple moving average of 10.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISRG reach a price target of $235. The rating they have provided for ISRG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to ISRG, setting the target price at $215 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

ISRG Trading at 5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.33. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw -3.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from Curet Myriam, who sale 1,253 shares at the price of $228.47 back on Mar 01. After this action, Curet Myriam now owns 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $286,273 using the latest closing price.

DeSantis Robert, the EVP & Chief Product Officer of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 1,971 shares at $240.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that DeSantis Robert is holding 6,365 shares at $474,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+67.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stands at +21.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.46. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.