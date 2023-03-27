Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) by analysts is $6.00, The public float for IKT is 19.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. On March 27, 2023, the average trading volume of IKT was 391.75K shares.

IKT) stock’s latest price update

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT)’s stock price has increased by 12.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.72. However, the company has seen a gain of 35.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IKT’s Market Performance

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) has experienced a 35.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.50% rise in the past month, and a 68.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.87% for IKT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.48% for IKT stock, with a simple moving average of 7.25% for the last 200 days.

IKT Trading at 14.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares surge +14.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKT rose by +35.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6953. In addition, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. saw 62.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IKT starting from Werner Milton H., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Aug 16. After this action, Werner Milton H. now owns 5,335,433 shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,000 using the latest closing price.

Werner Milton H., the President and CEO of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Werner Milton H. is holding 5,330,433 shares at $4,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-454.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. stands at -476.88. The total capital return value is set at -57.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.00. Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -52.50 for asset returns.

Based on Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -330.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 56.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.