Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT)’s stock price has increased by 6.86 compared to its previous closing price of 2.77. however, the company has experienced a -1.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) by analysts is $6.00, which is $3.04 above the current market price. The public float for ILPT is 64.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. On March 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ILPT was 1.32M shares.

ILPT’s Market Performance

ILPT’s stock has seen a -1.66% decrease for the week, with a -29.69% drop in the past month and a -10.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.53% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.01% for ILPT stock, with a simple moving average of -54.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ILPT

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ILPT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ILPT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

ILPT Trading at -26.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.88%, as shares sank -31.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILPT fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw -9.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILPT starting from PHELAN KEVIN C, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $3.41 back on Nov 18. After this action, PHELAN KEVIN C now owns 3,500 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, valued at $10,221 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.06 for the present operating margin

+45.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stands at -58.44. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.73. Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), the company’s capital structure generated 540.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.38. Total debt to assets is 75.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 537.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.