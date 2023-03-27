Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H): A Technical Analysis

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is $125.49, which is $19.23 above the current market price. The public float for H is 47.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of H on March 27, 2023 was 930.15K shares.

H) stock’s latest price update

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H)’s stock price has decreased by -2.65 compared to its previous closing price of 106.42. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

H’s Market Performance

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has seen a -2.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.38% decline in the past month and a 12.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for H. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.71% for H stock, with a simple moving average of 10.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of H

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for H stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for H by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for H in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $125 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see H reach a price target of $113, previously predicting the price at $111. The rating they have provided for H stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 26th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to H, setting the target price at $136 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

H Trading at -7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought H to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -10.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, H fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.88. In addition, Hyatt Hotels Corporation saw 14.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at H starting from Myers Malaika, who sale 9,378 shares at the price of $110.59 back on Mar 22. After this action, Myers Malaika now owns 15,956 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, valued at $1,037,113 using the latest closing price.

HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUEL, the of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, sale 31,565 shares at $111.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUEL is holding 461,000 shares at $3,533,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for H

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+14.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyatt Hotels Corporation stands at +7.72. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.35. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), the company’s capital structure generated 93.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.26. Total debt to assets is 28.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.