Huntsman Corporation’s (HUN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has gone down by -2.82% for the week, with a -7.05% drop in the past month and a -1.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.16% for HUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.29% for HUN stock, with a simple moving average of -5.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Right Now?

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HUN is at 1.17.

The public float for HUN is 179.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.83% of that float. The average trading volume for HUN on March 27, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

HUN) stock’s latest price update

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN)’s stock price has increased by 0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 26.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.82% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HUN Trading at -10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUN fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.29. In addition, Huntsman Corporation saw -2.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUN starting from STRYKER DAVID M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $29.90 back on Aug 12. After this action, STRYKER DAVID M now owns 341,614 shares of Huntsman Corporation, valued at $298,995 using the latest closing price.

ESPELAND CURTIS E, the Director of Huntsman Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $30.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that ESPELAND CURTIS E is holding 18,533 shares at $452,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUN

Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.