Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN)’s stock price has increased by 0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 10.68. but the company has seen a 4.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/21/22 that Bitcoin, Netflix, Peloton, Coinbase: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Right Now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HBAN is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HBAN is $15.71, which is $5.04 above the current price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HBAN on March 27, 2023 was 19.54M shares.

HBAN’s Market Performance

The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has seen a 4.26% increase in the past week, with a -28.56% drop in the past month, and a -23.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.58% for HBAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.17% for HBAN stock, with a simple moving average of -22.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBAN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HBAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HBAN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBAN reach a price target of $14.50, previously predicting the price at $15.50. The rating they have provided for HBAN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to HBAN, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

HBAN Trading at -24.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -29.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.79. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated saw -23.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from PORTEOUS DAVID L, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $15.01 back on Jan 27. After this action, PORTEOUS DAVID L now owns 62,845 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, valued at $1,201,008 using the latest closing price.

Jones Michael Scott, the Senior Exec. V.P. of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, sale 50,000 shares at $15.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Jones Michael Scott is holding 52,647 shares at $762,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.