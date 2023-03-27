Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ)’s stock price has increased by 3.80 compared to its previous closing price of 0.11. However, the company has seen a 1.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is $13.00, The public float for HLBZ is 248.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.89% of that float. On March 27, 2023, HLBZ’s average trading volume was 64.32M shares.

HLBZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) has seen a 1.21% increase in the past week, with a -9.27% drop in the past month, and a -34.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.01% for HLBZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.91% for HLBZ stock, with a simple moving average of -71.53% for the last 200 days.

HLBZ Trading at -32.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLBZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLBZ rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1287. In addition, Helbiz Inc. saw -9.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLBZ starting from Palella Salvatore, who purchase 650,000 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Jan 03. After this action, Palella Salvatore now owns 11,228,925 shares of Helbiz Inc., valued at $84,500 using the latest closing price.

Palella Salvatore, the Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz Inc., purchase 1,568,249 shares at $0.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Palella Salvatore is holding 11,147,174 shares at $188,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLBZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-457.74 for the present operating margin

-164.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helbiz Inc. stands at -560.78. The total capital return value is set at -129.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -220.73. Equity return is now at value 314.40, with -213.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.