Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH)’s stock price has increased by 106.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 66.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.93.

The public float for GBNH is 11.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On March 27, 2023, the average trading volume of GBNH was 15.38K shares.

GBNH’s Market Performance

GBNH stock saw a decrease of 66.02% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -43.72% and a quarterly a decrease of -52.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.65% for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.31% for GBNH stock, with a simple moving average of -54.28% for the last 200 days.

GBNH Trading at -34.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.29%, as shares sank -40.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBNH rose by +66.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8744. In addition, Greenbrook TMS Inc. saw -46.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GBNH

Equity return is now at value -490.10, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.