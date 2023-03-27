Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB)’s stock price has decreased by -2.55 compared to its previous closing price of 2.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/19/22 that Grab Stock Soars as It Sees Strong Sales on Expected Online Demand Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is $4.24, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for GRAB is 2.78B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRAB on March 27, 2023 was 16.49M shares.

GRAB’s Market Performance

GRAB’s stock has seen a -6.29% decrease for the week, with a -16.51% drop in the past month and a -14.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.89% for Grab Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.40% for GRAB stock, with a simple moving average of -11.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAB stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for GRAB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GRAB in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $4 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRAB reach a price target of $2.80, previously predicting the price at $3.20. The rating they have provided for GRAB stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GRAB, setting the target price at $4.20 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

GRAB Trading at -19.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares sank -13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB fell by -6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw -16.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-91.77 for the present operating margin

+5.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grab Holdings Limited stands at -117.45. The total capital return value is set at -14.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.11. Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -16.60 for asset returns.

Based on Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), the company’s capital structure generated 20.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.13. Total debt to assets is 14.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.