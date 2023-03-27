Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA)’s stock price has increased by 3.25 compared to its previous closing price of 1.23. However, the company has seen a -0.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/06/21 that Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Sinks on Short Seller Report

Is It Worth Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is $4.64, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for DNA is 983.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNA on March 27, 2023 was 20.86M shares.

DNA’s Market Performance

DNA’s stock has seen a -0.78% decrease for the week, with a -21.12% drop in the past month and a -27.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.95% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.98% for DNA stock, with a simple moving average of -46.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $6 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNA reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for DNA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to DNA, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

DNA Trading at -21.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares sank -13.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3265. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. saw -24.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Kelly Jason R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.26 back on Mar 23. After this action, Kelly Jason R now owns 11,894,680 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., valued at $125,800 using the latest closing price.

Canton Barry, the 10% Owner of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., sale 37,650 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Canton Barry is holding 13,842,894 shares at $47,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-452.56 for the present operating margin

+44.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stands at -440.63. The total capital return value is set at -114.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.49. Equity return is now at value -133.90, with -99.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA), the company’s capital structure generated 25.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.31. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.