Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, FUTU stock has gone up by 11.86%, with a monthly gain of 7.94% and a quarterly plunge of -21.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.79% for Futu Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.96% for FUTU stock, with a simple moving average of 4.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Right Now?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for FUTU is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FUTU is $475.25, which is $11.63 above the current market price. The public float for FUTU is 84.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.27% of that float. The average trading volume for FUTU on March 27, 2023 was 3.36M shares.

FUTU) stock’s latest price update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU)’s stock price has increased by 0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 49.28. but the company has seen a 11.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

In the past week, FUTU stock has gone up by 11.86%, with a monthly gain of 7.94% and a quarterly plunge of -21.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.79% for Futu Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.96% for FUTU stock, with a simple moving average of 4.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $43 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUTU reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $59.60. The rating they have provided for FUTU stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to FUTU, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

FUTU Trading at 0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares surge +5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU rose by +11.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.55. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw 21.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.03 for the present operating margin

+86.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Limited stands at +39.50. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), the company’s capital structure generated 52.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.57. Total debt to assets is 10.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.