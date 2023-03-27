Fortive Corporation (FTV) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is 31.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FTV is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fortive Corporation (FTV) is $75.41, which is $8.8 above the current market price. The public float for FTV is 348.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On March 27, 2023, FTV’s average trading volume was 1.84M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

FTV) stock’s latest price update

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV)’s stock price has increased by 1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 64.53. However, the company has seen a 2.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that Some Companies Haven’t Left Russia. Behind Their Decisions to Stay.

FTV’s Market Performance

Fortive Corporation (FTV) has seen a 2.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.74% decline in the past month and a 0.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for FTV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.17% for FTV stock, with a simple moving average of 2.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FTV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FTV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $73 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTV reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for FTV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to FTV, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

FTV Trading at -2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.95. In addition, Fortive Corporation saw 1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from Walker Stacey A., who sale 3,249 shares at the price of $67.75 back on Feb 27. After this action, Walker Stacey A. now owns 32,721 shares of Fortive Corporation, valued at $220,120 using the latest closing price.

Walker Stacey A., the SVP – Human Resources of Fortive Corporation, sale 1,336 shares at $66.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Walker Stacey A. is holding 37,946 shares at $88,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.26 for the present operating margin

+57.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortive Corporation stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.42. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Fortive Corporation (FTV), the company’s capital structure generated 35.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.10. Total debt to assets is 21.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fortive Corporation (FTV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.