First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, FRC stock has gone down by -46.33%, with a monthly decline of -89.97% and a quarterly plunge of -89.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 31.79% for First Republic Bank The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -83.23% for FRC stock, with a simple moving average of -90.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Right Now?

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Republic Bank (FRC) is $103.25, which is $97.0 above the current market price. The public float for FRC is 181.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRC on March 27, 2023 was 24.81M shares.

FRC) stock’s latest price update

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 12.53. However, the company has seen a -46.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/25/23 that What’s Going On With First Republic Bank?

Analysts’ Opinion of FRC

In the past week, FRC stock has gone down by -46.33%, with a monthly decline of -89.97% and a quarterly plunge of -89.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 31.79% for First Republic Bank The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -83.23% for FRC stock, with a simple moving average of -90.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for FRC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FRC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $5 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

FRC Trading at -88.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.47%, as shares sank -89.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -90.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRC fell by -46.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.31. In addition, First Republic Bank saw -89.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Republic Bank stands at +24.63. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.16. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on First Republic Bank (FRC), the company’s capital structure generated 96.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.10. Total debt to assets is 7.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Republic Bank (FRC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.