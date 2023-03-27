Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, FFIE stock has gone down by -17.42%, with a monthly decline of -35.51% and a quarterly plunge of -3.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.59% for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.37% for FFIE stock, with a simple moving average of -71.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FFIE is $10.00, The public float for FFIE is 513.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FFIE on March 27, 2023 was 54.47M shares.

FFIE) stock’s latest price update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE)’s stock price has decreased by -4.73 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/26/22 that Faraday Future Secures Financing, Strikes Deal With Shareholder

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIE

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIE reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for FFIE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to FFIE, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

FFIE Trading at -40.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.57%, as shares sank -33.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE fell by -17.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4836. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. saw 28.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

The total capital return value is set at -88.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.93. Equity return is now at value -183.00, with -94.20 for asset returns.

Based on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 37.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.13. Total debt to assets is 13.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.