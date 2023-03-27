Examining the Volatility of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s (PXD) Stock

The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has gone up by 2.19% for the week, with a -0.73% drop in the past month and a -11.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.59% for PXD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.70% for PXD stock, with a simple moving average of -13.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Right Now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PXD is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PXD is $256.44, which is $69.01 above the current price. The public float for PXD is 233.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PXD on March 27, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

PXD) stock’s latest price update

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 192.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has gone up by 2.19% for the week, with a -0.73% drop in the past month and a -11.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.59% for PXD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.70% for PXD stock, with a simple moving average of -13.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $210 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXD reach a price target of $220, previously predicting the price at $225. The rating they have provided for PXD stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

PXD Trading at -9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.64. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw -14.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from Hernandez Jacinto J, who purchase 198 shares at the price of $247.13 back on Nov 09. After this action, Hernandez Jacinto J now owns 2,158 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $48,932 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Jacinto J, the Director of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, purchase 390 shares at $254.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Hernandez Jacinto J is holding 1,960 shares at $99,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+43.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at +32.11. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.14. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.37. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..