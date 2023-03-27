Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG)’s stock price has increased by 4.02 compared to its previous closing price of 57.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) Right Now?

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EVRG is 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EVRG is $63.29, which is $3.84 above the current price. The public float for EVRG is 229.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVRG on March 27, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

EVRG’s Market Performance

EVRG’s stock has seen a -0.70% decrease for the week, with a -2.16% drop in the past month and a -5.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for Evergy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.62% for EVRG stock, with a simple moving average of -5.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for EVRG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EVRG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $57 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVRG reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for EVRG stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

EVRG Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.03. In addition, Evergy Inc. saw -5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from Bryant Kevin E., who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $59.81 back on Mar 09. After this action, Bryant Kevin E. now owns 32,993 shares of Evergy Inc., valued at $1,345,689 using the latest closing price.

Lawrence Sandra AJ, the Director of Evergy Inc., sale 400 shares at $70.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Lawrence Sandra AJ is holding 480 shares at $28,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evergy Inc. (EVRG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.