Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s (HCTI) Stock

The stock of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) has seen a 40.67% increase in the past week, with a 75.77% gain in the past month, and a 122.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.18% for HCTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.51% for HCTI stock, with a simple moving average of 4.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HCTI is $1.50, The public float for HCTI is 15.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.04% of that float. The average trading volume of HCTI on March 27, 2023 was 638.12K shares.

HCTI) stock’s latest price update

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI)’s stock price has increased by 12.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. but the company has seen a 40.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HCTI Trading at 55.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.74%, as shares surge +60.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCTI rose by +33.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3514. In addition, Healthcare Triangle Inc. saw 158.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HCTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.19 for the present operating margin

+25.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Triangle Inc. stands at -16.87. The total capital return value is set at -45.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.15. Equity return is now at value -43.40, with -28.70 for asset returns.

Based on Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI), the company’s capital structure generated 14.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.