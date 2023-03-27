Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Crown Castle Inc.’s (CCI) Stock

The stock of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has gone down by -0.61% for the week, with a -3.58% drop in the past month and a -3.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.85% for CCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.13% for CCI stock, with a simple moving average of -13.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) Right Now?

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is $155.44, which is $26.29 above the current market price. The public float for CCI is 430.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCI on March 27, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

CCI) stock’s latest price update

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI)’s stock price has increased by 4.61 compared to its previous closing price of 123.75. However, the company has seen a -0.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCI reach a price target of $152, previously predicting the price at $153. The rating they have provided for CCI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CCI, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

CCI Trading at -6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.54. In addition, Crown Castle Inc. saw -4.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Stephens Kevin A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $123.50 back on Oct 24. After this action, Stephens Kevin A now owns 12,703 shares of Crown Castle Inc., valued at $247,000 using the latest closing price.

Thornton Matthew III, the Director of Crown Castle Inc., purchase 1,215 shares at $123.78 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Thornton Matthew III is holding 5,761 shares at $150,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.23 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle Inc. stands at +23.98. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Castle Inc. (CCI), the company’s capital structure generated 375.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.96. Total debt to assets is 71.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.