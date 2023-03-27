Evaluating the Impact of -2.11 Increase on Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) Stock

In the past week, NU stock has gone down by -11.09%, with a monthly decline of -14.72% and a quarterly surge of 6.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.50% for Nu Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.65% for NU stock, with a simple moving average of -5.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Right Now?

The public float for NU is 3.13B, and currently, shorts hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume for NU on March 27, 2023 was 27.58M shares.

NU) stock’s latest price update

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU)’s stock price has decreased by -2.11 compared to its previous closing price of 4.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Chewy, Oracle, Broadcom, Moderna, Nubank: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of NU

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NU, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

NU Trading at -8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -15.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU fell by -11.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd. saw 2.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.