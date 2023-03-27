Euronav NV (EURN): A Technical Analysis

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for EURN is 87.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EURN on March 27, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

EURN) stock’s latest price update

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.14 compared to its previous closing price of 17.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EURN’s Market Performance

EURN’s stock has risen by 3.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.08% and a quarterly drop of -3.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for Euronav NV The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.50% for EURN stock, with a simple moving average of 4.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EURN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for EURN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EURN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

EURN Trading at 1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN rose by +3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.83. In addition, Euronav NV saw -0.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Euronav NV (EURN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.