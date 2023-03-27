Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.73.

The public float for ET is 2.48B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. On March 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ET was 13.67M shares.

ET) stock’s latest price update

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)’s stock price has increased by 0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 11.68. However, the company has seen a -2.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/07/21 that GoPro, Peloton, Roku, DraftKings: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

ET’s Market Performance

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has experienced a -2.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.07% drop in the past month, and a -2.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for ET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.49% for ET stock, with a simple moving average of -0.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ET stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ET in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ET reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ET stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ET, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

ET Trading at -8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.45. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw -1.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from WARREN KELCY L, who purchase 1,660,602 shares at the price of $13.05 back on Feb 23. After this action, WARREN KELCY L now owns 58,578,477 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $21,670,856 using the latest closing price.

WARREN KELCY L, the Executive Chairman of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 1,339,398 shares at $12.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that WARREN KELCY L is holding 56,917,875 shares at $17,398,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.