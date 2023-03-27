Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR)’s stock price has increased by 0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 23.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Right Now?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for EDR is 60.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.68% of that float. The average trading volume for EDR on March 27, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

EDR’s Market Performance

EDR’s stock has seen a 1.09% increase for the week, with a 3.57% rise in the past month and a 12.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.73% for EDR stock, with a simple moving average of 5.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on August 04th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDR reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for EDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to EDR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

EDR Trading at 4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.12. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. saw 3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from SHAPIRO MARK S, who sale 15,995 shares at the price of $22.21 back on Feb 23. After this action, SHAPIRO MARK S now owns 28,317 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., valued at $355,222 using the latest closing price.

Lublin Jason, the Chief Financial Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., sale 12,562 shares at $22.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Lublin Jason is holding 23,693 shares at $278,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.