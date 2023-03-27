Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is $131.25, which is $12.81 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 272.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EA on March 27, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

EA) stock’s latest price update

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)’s stock price has increased by 2.58 compared to its previous closing price of 116.04. However, the company has seen a 5.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The Best 5 and Worst 5 Nasdaq 100 Stocks in February

EA’s Market Performance

EA’s stock has risen by 5.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.51% and a quarterly drop of -2.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.54% for Electronic Arts Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.16% for EA stock, with a simple moving average of -3.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $125 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $155. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

EA Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.58. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw -2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Bruzzo Chris, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $110.98 back on Mar 01. After this action, Bruzzo Chris now owns 11,907 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $221,960 using the latest closing price.

Miele Laura, the Chief Operating Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $110.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Miele Laura is holding 28,270 shares at $166,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.30 for the present operating margin

+71.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.26. The total capital return value is set at 11.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.01. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 29.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.64. Total debt to assets is 16.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.