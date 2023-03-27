Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.44 compared to its previous closing price of 29.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BROS is $38.90, which is $10.24 above than the current price. The public float for BROS is 40.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.62% of that float. The average trading volume of BROS on March 27, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

BROS’s Market Performance

BROS stock saw a decrease of -1.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.78% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.31% for Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.32% for BROS stock, with a simple moving average of -18.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROS stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for BROS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BROS in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $37 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BROS reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for BROS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BROS, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

BROS Trading at -17.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -13.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.39. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc. saw 1.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BROS starting from Ricci Joth, who sale 160,000 shares at the price of $37.53 back on Feb 01. After this action, Ricci Joth now owns 2,056,335 shares of Dutch Bros Inc., valued at $6,004,382 using the latest closing price.

Graham John Patrick, the Chief Marketing Officer of Dutch Bros Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $31.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Graham John Patrick is holding 163,332 shares at $250,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

+24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dutch Bros Inc. stands at -0.64. The total capital return value is set at -0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS), the company’s capital structure generated 484.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.89. Total debt to assets is 52.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 383.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.