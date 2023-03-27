DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, DV stock has gone up by 15.61%, with a monthly gain of 10.46% and a quarterly surge of 29.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.09% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.52% for DV stock, with a simple moving average of 14.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) is above average at 115.61x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is $34.92, which is $5.48 above the current market price. The public float for DV is 163.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DV on March 27, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

DV) stock’s latest price update

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV)’s stock price has increased by 1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 28.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DV reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for DV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to DV, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

DV Trading at 11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +10.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV rose by +15.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.37. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 33.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Allais Nicola T, who sale 1,607 shares at the price of $26.16 back on Mar 21. After this action, Allais Nicola T now owns 56,883 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $42,041 using the latest closing price.

Eddleman Julie, the Global Chief Comm. Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 300 shares at $25.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Eddleman Julie is holding 119,631 shares at $7,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.