Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) is above average at 23.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is $15.00, which is $3.3 above the current market price. The public float for APPS is 95.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APPS on March 27, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS)’s stock price has increased by 3.72 compared to its previous closing price of 11.28. However, the company has seen a 14.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

APPS’s Market Performance

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has seen a 14.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.24% gain in the past month and a -19.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.36% for APPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.57% for APPS stock, with a simple moving average of -27.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPS stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for APPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APPS in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $12 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to APPS, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

APPS Trading at -11.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS rose by +14.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.63. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc. saw -23.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from STONE WILLIAM GORDON III, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $10.26 back on Mar 16. After this action, STONE WILLIAM GORDON III now owns 1,612,789 shares of Digital Turbine Inc., valued at $359,100 using the latest closing price.

STONE WILLIAM GORDON III, the Chief Executive Officer of Digital Turbine Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $10.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that STONE WILLIAM GORDON III is holding 1,647,789 shares at $368,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.34 for the present operating margin

+39.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Turbine Inc. stands at +4.75. The total capital return value is set at 15.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.02. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS), the company’s capital structure generated 104.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.10. Total debt to assets is 36.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.